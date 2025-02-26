MOMENTUL în care Călin Georgescu a fost săltat din trafic: cum s-a ACȚIONAT. Președintele ales, pus cu mâinile la zid și percheziționat FOTO&VIDEO

MOMENTUL în care Călin Georgescu a fost săltat din trafic: cum s-a ACȚIONAT. Președintele ales, pus cu mâinile la perete și percheziționat
MOMENTUL în care Călin Georgescu a fost săltat din trafic: cum s-a ACȚIONAT. Președintele ales, pus cu mâinile la perete și percheziționat
MOMENTUL în care Călin Georgescu a fost săltat din trafic: cum s-a ACȚIONAT. Președintele ales, pus cu mâinile la perete și percheziționat
MOMENTUL în care Călin Georgescu a fost săltat din trafic: cum s-a ACȚIONAT. Președintele ales, pus cu mâinile la perete și percheziționat

Primele imagini cu momentul în care președintele ales Călin Georgescu a fost ridicat din trafic de polițiști au fost făcute publice de jurnalistul Mario Nawfal, cel mai urmărit jurnalist de pe rețeaua X din lume. 

Imaginile înfățișează momentul în care Călin Georgescu a fost săltat din trafic. În ele apar și agenții de poliție.

Într-un alt clip video, președintele ales apre în interiorul mașinii cu care se deplasa astăzi în București, în timp ce un polițist i-a prezentat mandatul de aducere pe numele său.