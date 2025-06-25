obotul aerian are dimensiunea unei unghii și este aproape imposibil de detectat. Acesta poate fi folosit în scopuri militare dar și private, de către persoane interesate să spioneze vecini, parteneri sau companii.

The Chinese military unveils a tiny drone the size of a mosquito.



The creators believe such a drone is nearly impossible to detect, making it ideal for reconnaissance. A compact handheld device is all that's needed for control.



China is ahead of the rest of the world... pic.twitter.com/thfCzIcchy