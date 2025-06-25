Chinezii au inventat drona cât un țânțar, care poate spiona pe oricine VIDEO

Drona „țânțar" îngrijorează profund experții occidentali. Foto/Captură video
Drona „țânțar" îngrijorează profund experții occidentali. Foto/Captură video

China a prezentat o dronă minusculă care poate spiona pe oricine. Drona „țânțar" îngrijorează profund experții occidentali. 

obotul aerian are dimensiunea unei unghii și este aproape imposibil de detectat. Acesta poate fi folosit în scopuri militare dar și private, de către persoane interesate să spioneze vecini, parteneri sau companii. 