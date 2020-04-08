Coronavirus - România: 4761 de cazuri confirmate

Vezi mai multe detalii
  1. Realitatea.net
  2. ACTUAL

Bernie Sanders iese din lupta pentru desemnarea Democraților. Biden va fi rivalul lui Trump pentru Casa Albă

Wednesday, 08 April 2020, 18:43 Sursă: Andrei Zbîrnea

Înainte de a lua această decizie, Bernie Sanders și-a transformat cele mai recente săptămâni într-o campanie de luptă împotriva SARS-CoV-2, printr-o serie de evenimente online, care au cuprins și strângeri de fonduri pentru cei afectați de noul coronavirus.

 

 

Citeste totul despre:

bernie sandersalegeri sua 2020
Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Stiri Realitatea
Bernie Sanders cere oficial renumărarea parţială a voturilor din Iowa
11 February 2020
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders câștigă în New Hampshire. Joe Biden, înfrîngere usturătoare
12 February 2020
joe biden bernie sanders partidul democrat
Super Tuesday în SUA: Tot mai aproape de desemnarea candidatului democrat în cursa pentru Casa Albă
03 March 2020
Stiri Realitatea
Alegeri in America. Senatorul Bernie Sanders a câștigat în Colorado, SUA
04 March 2020
Stiri Realitatea
SUA: Joe Biden a revenit spectaculos pe scena politică după Super Marţea electorală
04 March 2020
Stiri Realitatea
Noi CIFRE ALARMANTE de la Ministerul Muncii: Câți angajați au fost trimiși acasă
2 ore 24 min
Adaugă părerea ta
Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Stiri Realitatea
SARS-CoV-2: Premierul Boris Johnson răspunde tratamentului
1 ora 9 min
Bilanțul deceselor în România, actualizat: 203 persoane infectate cu coronavirus au murit
Bilanțul deceselor în România, actualizat: 215 persoane infectate cu coronavirus au murit. Între victime, o femeie de 38 de ani
10 ore 11 min
Medici infectați
Suceava: Spitalul de Îngrijiri Paleative Ilișești intră în carantină, după ce zeci de pacienți și angajați au fost infectați cu COVID-19
1 min
Bilanț oficial: 156 de decese cauzate de infecție cu coronavirus, în România
SCENARIU NEGRU: Luni, 13 aprilie, va fi ziua ziua cu cele mai multe DECESE, în România
15 min
teatru
Teatrele din România, noi provocări și spectacole online în timpul epidemiei de coronavirus
22 min
Testul simplu prin care afli dacă PUIUL din comerț este proaspăt
Noul Coronavirus: Organizația Mondială a Comerțului se așteaptă la un declin abrupt al comerţului mondial
38 min