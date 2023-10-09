Este vorba despre ghidul egiptean care îi însoțea și doi turiști israelieni. Cele trei victime au fost împușcate. Ministerul de Externe al Israelului a anunțat că atacatorul a fost chiar un polițist egiptean.
Terror attack against Israel tourists in Alexandria, Egypt
An Egyptian police officer has shot & killed at least 3 Israeli tourists. More are wounded
Acesta a deschis focul în orașul Alexandria și a tras mai multe gloanțe către autocar.
O altă persoană a fost rănită în timpul incidentului.