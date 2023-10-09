Este vorba despre ghidul egiptean care îi însoțea și doi turiști israelieni. Cele trei victime au fost împușcate. Ministerul de Externe al Israelului a anunțat că atacatorul a fost chiar un polițist egiptean.

BREAKING:



Terror attack against Israel tourists in Alexandria, Egypt



An Egyptian police officer has shot & killed at least 3 Israeli tourists. More are wounded



Here, the bodies & wounded are taken away in ambulances



There's a much bloodier video out there,but won't post it pic.twitter.com/uVulLQppnV