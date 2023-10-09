Autocar plin cu turiști israelieni, atacat în Egipt: 3 morți. Atacatorul este un polițist egiptean

Autocar cu turiști israelieni, atacat în Egipt: 3 morți. Atacatorul este un polițist egiptean/ Profimedia
Pe fondul razboiului dintre israelieni si palestinieni, si actiunile teroristilor in tarile musulmane se intensifica. Un autocar plin cu turiști israelieni a fost atacat în Egipt. Autoritățile au raportat până acum trei morți. 

Este vorba despre ghidul egiptean care îi însoțea și doi turiști israelieni. Cele trei victime au fost împușcate. Ministerul de Externe al Israelului a anunțat că atacatorul a fost chiar un polițist egiptean.

Acesta a deschis focul în orașul Alexandria și a tras mai multe gloanțe către autocar.

O altă persoană a fost rănită în timpul incidentului. 