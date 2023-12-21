Appalled by the shooting in #Prague today, that claimed so many innocent lives.— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) December 21, 2023
I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and I wish speedy recovery to the wounded.
Romania 🇷🇴 stands with the people of the Czech Republic 🇨🇿 during these difficult times.
Profoundly saddend by the horrific shooting in #Prague 🇨🇿 at the Charles University. In this tragic moment, on behalf of the Romanian Government, I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all injured.— Marcel Ciolacu (@CiolacuMarcel) December 21, 2023
Heartbroken by the devastating news of the tragic shootings in Prague today. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.— Nicolae Ionel Ciucă (@NicolaeCiuca) December 21, 2023
Warm wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the Czech Republic during this difficult time.
#WATCH 🔴 The death toll in the shooting at Charles University has increased to 15, according to the police. In the video, students can be seen jumping out of windows to escape the gunman ‼️#prague #CzechRepublic #shooting #DavidKozak pic.twitter.com/fprHThW5CX— Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) December 21, 2023
#WATCH 🇨🇿 : Crowd gather in Prague center after mass shooting at Charles University.#Shooting #Prague #Czech #CharlesUniversity #DavidKozak pic.twitter.com/kYCKbUGzZx— upuknews (@upuknews1) December 21, 2023