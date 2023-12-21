Klaus Iohannis, după tragedia din Cehia: Sunt consternat de împuşcăturile din Praga, care au făcut atâtea victime | Mesaje transmise de Marcel Ciolacu și Nicolae Ciucă

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis un mesaj după atacul armat din capitala Cehiei - Praga de joi seară și a precizat că România este alături de poporul ceh în aceste momente. Mesaje de condoleanţe au transmis şi premierul Marcel Ciolacu şi preşedintele Senatului, Nicolae Ciucă.

 
Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat că este consternat de atacul armat din Praga de joi seară care a dus la pierderea atâtor vieţi nevinovate. 
 
 „Sunt consternat de împuşcăturile de astăzi din Praga, care au dus la pierderea atâtor vieţi nevinovate. Îmi exprim cele mai profunde condoleanţe familiilor victimelor şi urez însănătoşire grabnică răniţilor. România este alături de poporul Cehiei în aceste momente dificile”, a transmis Klaus Iohannis, în mesajul postat joi seară pe reţeaua X (fostă Twitter).
 
 
 
Mesaje de condoleanţe au fost transmise și de premierul Marcel Ciolacu și de preşedintele Senatului, Nicolae Ciucă.
 
„Sunt profund întristat de atacul armat îngrozitor care a avut loc în Praga, la Universitatea Carolină. În acest moment tragic, în numele Guvernului României, transmit sincerele mele condoleanţe familiilor victimelor şi urez însănătoşire grabnică tuturor răniţilor”, a afirmat premierul Marcel Ciolacu în mesajul transmis joi seară pe reţeaua X.
 
 
„Sunt profund îndurerat de de vestea tragicului atac armat de astăzi din Praga. Cele mai sincere condoleanţe familiilor care i-au pierdut pe cei dragi. Le doresc recuperare rapidă celor răniţi. Suntem solidari cu Republica Cehă în această perioadă dificilă”, a transmis și Nicolae Ciucă, joi seară, pe reţeaua X. 
 
 
Mesajele vin după ce un bărbat înarmat a ucis cel puţin 15 persoane și a rănit alte peste 24, joi seară, într-un atac armat la Universitatea Carolină din Praga.
 
 
Autorul atacului cumplit din Praga este David Kozak, un tânăr student de 24 de ani. Acesta a fost ucis de forțele de intervenție, relatează agențiile internaționale.
 
 
Bilanțul victimelor poate crește, a anunțat Poliția din Praga, potrivit presei cehe.
 
Sute de persoane au început să se adune în centrul Pragăi după atacul armat.
 
 
 
 
 