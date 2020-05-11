Coronavirus - România: 15588 de cazuri confirmate

Bono (U2) la 60 de ani. 60 de cântece care ,,i-au salvat viața"

Monday, 11 May 2020, 15:51

Lista lui Bono include alegeri previzibile, precum "Heartbreak Hotel" al lui Elvis Presley, "I Want to Hold your Hand", The Beatles și "Mother", de John Lennon. Nu lipsesc nici câteva dintre colaborările pe care artistul irlandez le-a avut de-a lungul timpului cu giganți precum Luciano Pavarotti și Frank Sinatra. Bono nu i-a uitat însă nici pe artiști mai noi, incluzând în lista sa de preferințe nume precum Kanye West, Lady Gaga și Billie Eilish, tânăra de 18 ani care a câștigat cinci trofee la ultima ediție a premiilor Grammy.
 
"Sunt cântece care mi-au salvat viața,"a scris Bono. "Cântecele fără de care n-aș fi putut trăi...care m-au purtat de acolo până aici, de la 0 la 60. Mai mult, în semn de respect, solistul U2 va trimite fiecăruia dintre artiștii incluși pe listă o scrisoare din calitate de admirator. 
 
Primele șase, deja publicate pe site-ul oficial al formației, sunt dedicate lui Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Kraftwerk, Daft Punk, Luciano Pavarotti și Massive Attack.
 
Lista completă a lui Bono
 
1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero - "Miserere"
2. Sex Pistols - "Anarchy In the UK"
3. Kanye West - "Black Skinhead"
4. Billie Eilish - "Everything I Wanted"
5. David Bowie - "Life on Mars?"
6. The Beatles - "I Want to Hold your Hand"
7. Ramones - "Swallow My Pride"
8. The Clash - "Safe European Home"
9. Public Enemy - "Fight The Power"
10. Patti Smith - "People Have the Power"
11. John Lennon - "Mother"
12. The Rolling Stones - "Ruby Tuesday"
13. Elton John - "Daniel"
14. Andrea Bocelli - "Con Te Partiro"
15. Elvis Presley - "Heartbreak Hotel"
16. Johnny Cash - "Hurt"
17. This Mortal Coil - "Song to the Siren"
18. Kraftwerk - "Neon Lights"
19. Fugees - "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
20. Prince - "When Doves Cry"
21. Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - "Get Lucky"
22. Madonna - "Ray of Light"
23. Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys - "Empire State of Mind"
24. Talking Heads - "Love Goes to Building on Fire"
25. Lou Reed - "Satellite of Love"
26. The Verve - "Bitter Sweet Symphony"
27. Joy Division - "Love Will Tear Us Apart"
28. New Order - "True Faith"
29. R.E.M. - "Nightswimming"
30. Adele - "Chasing Pavements"
31. Arcade Fire - "Wake Up"
32. Pixies - "Monkey Gone to Heaven"
33. Oasis - "Live Forever"
34. Iggy Pop - "Lust for Life"
35. Gavin Friday - "Angel"
36. Massive Attack - "Safe From Harm"
37. Kendrick Lamar feat. U2 - "XXX"
38. Bob Marley & The Wailers - "Redemption Song"
39. Echo and the Bunnymen - "Rescue"
40. Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit"
41. Pearl Jam - "Jeremy"
42. Bob Dylan - "Most of the Time"
43. Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar - "Freedom"
44. Depeche Mode - "Walking in My Shoes"
45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Into My Arms"
46. Simon & Garfunkel - "The Sounds of Silence"
47. Coldplay - "Clocks"
48. INXS - "Never Tear Us Apart"
49. New Radicals - "You Get What You Give"
50. Angélique Kidjo - "Agolo"
51. Lady Gaga - "Born This Way"
52. Frank Sinatra & Bono - "I've Got You Under My Skin"
53. David Bowie - "Heroes"
54. Simple Minds - "New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)"
55. Sinéad O'Connor - "You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart"
56. Van Morrison - "A Sense of Wonder"
57. Bruce Springsteen - "There Goes My Miracle"
58. Daniel Lanois - "The Maker"
59. Peter Frampton - "Show Me The Way"
60. Bee Gees - "Immortality" (Demo Version)

