UPDATE 9:50 - Primele imagini cu lansarea bombelor cu fosfor de armata rusă la o zi după ce au părăsit Insula Șerpilor.

🇺🇦#Ukraine reports that the Russian Aerospace Forces bombed Snake Island. It is not yet clear whether they destroyed what was left or bombed those who tried to land on the island.#SnakeIsland #Russia pic.twitter.com/fY3ceG0cbM