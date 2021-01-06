E OFICIAL - Vaccinul produs de MODERNA a fost autorizat de Comisia Europeană. 2 miliarde de doze vor ajunge în UE

Anunțul a fost făcut pe Twitter de Președintele C.E., Ursula Von der Leyen.
We are providing safe & effective #COVID19 vaccines for Europeans.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2021
We have authorised the @moderna_tx vaccine, the 2nd vaccine approved in the EU.
Europe has secured so far 2 billion doses of potential vaccines - more than enough for protecting us all #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Ujg4C997fK
”Oferim vaccinuri sigure și eficiente anti-Covid pentru europeni. Am autorizat vaccinul Moderna, al doilea vaccin aprobat de UE. Europa și-a asigurat până acum 2 miliarde de doze de vaccinuri potențiale - mai mult decât suficient pentru a ne proteja”, a scris von der Leyen.