E OFICIAL - Vaccinul produs de MODERNA a fost autorizat de Comisia Europeană. 2 miliarde de doze vor ajunge în UE

Anunțul a fost făcut pe Twitter de Președintele C.E., Ursula Von der Leyen.

We are providing safe & effective #COVID19 vaccines for Europeans.



We have authorised the @moderna_tx vaccine, the 2nd vaccine approved in the EU.



Europe has secured so far 2 billion doses of potential vaccines - more than enough for protecting us all #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Ujg4C997fK