E OFICIAL - Vaccinul produs de MODERNA a fost autorizat de Comisia Europeană. 2 miliarde de doze vor ajunge în UE

Wednesday, 06 January 2021, 14:56 Sursă: realitatea.net

Autor: Zbirnea Andrei

Anunțul a fost făcut pe Twitter de Președintele C.E., Ursula Von der Leyen.

 

 ”Oferim vaccinuri sigure și eficiente anti-Covid pentru europeni. Am autorizat vaccinul Moderna, al doilea vaccin aprobat de UE. Europa și-a asigurat până acum 2 miliarde de doze de vaccinuri potențiale - mai mult decât suficient pentru a ne proteja”, a scris von der Leyen.

 

