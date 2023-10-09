Un comunicat al partidului AUR, publicat și de George Simion pe platforma X, condamnă violențele care au avut loc în Israel:

Condamnăm cu fermitate atacurile cu rachete care au avut loc asupra Israelului. Ne exprimăm solidaritatea cu statul israelian în aceste momente tragice, iar gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către familiile victimelor. Totodată, solicităm încetarea imediată a violenței și a tuturor acțiunilor care pun în pericol viețile oamenilor.

We strongly condemn the rocket attacks that took place in Israel. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims. At the same time, we demand an immediate end to violence and to all actions that endanger people\"s lives.