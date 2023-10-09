Partidul AUR, reacție după bombardamentele din Israel: "Condamnăm cu fermitate atacurile cu rachete care au avut loc. Solicităm încetarea imediată a violenței"

Partidul AUR și George Simion au transmis luni un mesaj în urma violențelor care au avut loc în Israel. 

Un comunicat al partidului AUR, publicat și de George Simion pe platforma X, condamnă violențele care au avut loc în Israel:

Condamnăm cu fermitate atacurile cu rachete care au avut loc asupra Israelului. Ne exprimăm solidaritatea cu statul israelian în aceste momente tragice, iar gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către familiile victimelor. Totodată, solicităm încetarea imediată a violenței și a tuturor acțiunilor care pun în pericol viețile oamenilor.

