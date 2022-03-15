Încă o jurnalistă și-a pierdut viața în Ucraina. Avea doar 24 de ani

O jurnalistă care lucra alături de echipa Fox News a murit după ce mașina televiziunii a fost lovită de armata rusă, la periferia Kievului. Oleksandra Kuvshinova avea doar 24 de ani. 

Tânăra a fost descrisă drept „amuzantă și amabilă” de un producător de teren Fox News cu care Oleksandra a lucrat în timpul conflictului.

În atacul de luni a murit si camermanul Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, un veteran al teatrelor de război. Zakrzewski călătorea în acel moment cu jurnalistul britanic Benjamin Hall, potrivit CNN. Hall a fost grav rănit după ce a fost lovit în picioare de schije.

