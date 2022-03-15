Tânăra a fost descrisă drept „amuzantă și amabilă” de un producător de teren Fox News cu care Oleksandra a lucrat în timpul conflictului.

În atacul de luni a murit si camermanul Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, un veteran al teatrelor de război. Zakrzewski călătorea în acel moment cu jurnalistul britanic Benjamin Hall, potrivit CNN. Hall a fost grav rănit după ce a fost lovit în picioare de schije.

In yesterday's attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful brave woman - Oleksandra Kuvshinova - Sasha. She loved music and she was funny and kind. she was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job.

May her memory be a blessing pic.twitter.com/QGzqV3Fy5D