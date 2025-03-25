George Simion, mesaj de forță cu 10 zile înainte de începerea campaniei: Scopul meu principal va fi restabilirea ordinii constituționale și revenirea la statul de drept

George Simion, mesaj de forță cu 10 zile înainte de începerea campaniei: Scopul meu principal va fi restabilirea ordinii constituționale și revenirea la statul de drept

George Simion, liderul suveraniștilor români, anunță, într-un mesaj pe X, că în 10 zile începe campania prezidențială. Liderul AUR adaugă că principalul său scop va fi restabilirea ordinii constituționale și revenirea la statul de drept.

„În 10 zile începe campania prezidențială. Intrăm în cea mai grea luptă de până acum.

Scopul meu principal va fi restabilirea ordinii constituționale și revenirea la statul de drept.

Acesta este angajamentul meu.

Trăiască Romania!”