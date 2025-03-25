„În 10 zile începe campania prezidențială. Intrăm în cea mai grea luptă de până acum.

Scopul meu principal va fi restabilirea ordinii constituționale și revenirea la statul de drept.

Acesta este angajamentul meu.

Trăiască Romania!”

🇷🇴In 10 days presidential campaign begins.

We are going into the most toughest battle yet.



My main goal will be to restore the constitutional order and return to the rule of law.

That is my pledge.



Long live #Romania!#Democracy#Freedom #Peace