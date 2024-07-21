Kamala Harris, gata să-l "învingă pe Trump". Mesajul postat pe rețeaua X după anunțul lui Biden privind retragerea din cursa prezidențială

Kamala Harris, vicepreședintele SUA / Foto: Inquam Photos, Octav Ganea
Vicepreşedinta Statelor Unite Kamala Harris a declarat că intenţionează "să câştige nominalizarea" democraţilor pentru alegerile prezidenţiale din noiembrie şi să-l "învingă pe Donald Trump", după anunţul retragerii lui Joe Biden din cursa prezidențială.

Ea a salutat, într-o postare pe rețeaua X, "actul dezinteresat şi patriotic" al preşedintelui democrat de 81 de ani, care şi-a anunţat sprijinul pentru ea drept candidată.

"Voi face tot ce îmi sta în putere pentru a unifica Partidul Democrat - şi a uni naţiunea noastră - pentru a-l învinge pe Donald Trump", a scris ea.

 