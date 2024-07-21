Ea a salutat, într-o postare pe rețeaua X, "actul dezinteresat şi patriotic" al preşedintelui democrat de 81 de ani, care şi-a anunţat sprijinul pentru ea drept candidată.
"Voi face tot ce îmi sta în putere pentru a unifica Partidul Democrat - şi a uni naţiunea noastră - pentru a-l învinge pe Donald Trump", a scris ea.
On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024
I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.