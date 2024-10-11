Shakira, apariție de infarct în cel mai nou videoclip. Artista de 47 de ani și-a pus pe jar admiratorii - VIDEO

Shakira pare să fi intrat într-o fază buna a carierei
Shakira pare să fi intrat într-o fază buna a carierei

La 47 de ani, Shakira pare să-și fi regăsit forma din perioada glorie și nu s-a sfiit să arate asta în cel mai nou videoclip. Artista își unduiește șoldurile la fel de bine ca în urma cu douăzeci de ani, iar vestimentația sumară îi scoate în evidență condiția fizică.

Cu părul deplitit și fără se se twteamă, Shakia trasiete un emsaj clar în ultma sa piesă.

„Am dreptul să mă port necuvincios/ Să mă distrez/ Sunt singură și acum pot să fac ce vreau/ E bine să fiu singură”, cântă ea.

 

va was seen in a fringed and flirty baby blue bikini as she danced on a yacht with several female pals.

The 47-year-old songbird looked slender as her flat tummy was the focus.

 
 
 

 

Shakira was making her hips move in a new video shared to Instagram on Friday
 
 
 
 
 
 
She wore her hair down and sang in a sultry way into the camera as she held onto the moving water craft
Her costars are Anitta and Danna Paola, Lele Pons, Winnie Harlow and Natty Natasha, and Bizzarap is also spied
Shakira - who was with Gerard for more than a decade - told Marie Claire UK: \"I cannot say that I don\"t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other\"s eyes and hold hands and can\"t live apart from each other. I\"ve witnessed love, I just haven\"t been that lucky myself.

\"Monogamy is a utopia. But I\"ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans and my children and true friends.

\"Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that\"s true. It lasts longer - at least in my experience.

\"My relationship [lasted] 12 years but my friends will be there a lifetime. When hardship came, that\"s when I learned how truly important friendship was.\"

 