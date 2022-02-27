Un autobuz cu civili ucraineni, atacat de trupele rusești

Un autobuz cu civili ucraineni, atacat de trupele rusești / Foto: Arhivă Profi Media
Un autobuz cu civili ucraineni, atacat de trupele rusești / Foto: Arhivă Profi Media

Rușii au atacat un autobuz cu civili în districtul Okhtyrka din regiunea Sumy, relatează Suspilne Sumy.

SURSĂ: Realitatea.net AUTOR: REALITATEA.NET

Numărul victimelor nu a fost încă stabilit. Trupele ruse nu permit ambulanțelor să treacă în apropierea autobuzului, iar zona înconjurătoare este minată, potrivit reportajului presei.

Citește și:

Urmărește știrile Realitatea.NET și pe Google News

Mai multe articole despre:

autobuz atacatrazboiucrainarusia
Ce părere ai despre acest articol?