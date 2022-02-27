Numărul victimelor nu a fost încă stabilit. Trupele ruse nu permit ambulanțelor să treacă în apropierea autobuzului, iar zona înconjurătoare este minată, potrivit reportajului presei.

⚡️Russians shoot at a bus with civilians in Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast, Suspilne Sumy reports.



The number of casualties is yet to be determined. Russian troops do not allow ambulances to go near the bus, and the surrounding area is mined, according to the media report.