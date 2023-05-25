Trei miei, furați de pe o proprietate a Regelui Chales al III-lea din Anglia de niște tinere activiste. Motivul incredibil din spatele gestului lor

Miei - imagine de arhivă
Miei - imagine de arhivă

Trei tinere care fac parte din asociația Animal Rising au furat miei de pe una din proprietățile deținute de Regele Charles al III-lea. Tinerele au explicat gestul făcut, spunând că au luat animalele pentru a le salva. Ele au povestit că au intrat miercuri seară pe domeniul Sandringham, din comitatul englez Norfolk, menționând că prin acțiunea lor au vrut să denunțe creşterea animalelor în scopuri alimentare.

Asociația Animal Rising a anunțat că cele trei activiste s-au predat ulterior la Poliție. Informația a fost confirmată de oamenii legii, relatează AFP, potrivit Ziare.com.

Conform poliției, fete au fost arestate pentru ”suspiciune de furt”.