Călătoria ar urma să vină în urma vizitelor celor mai importanți oficiali americani după președintele Statelor Unite, vicepreședintele Kamala Harris și secretarul de stat Antony Blinken.
Nicio călătorie nu a fost anunțată de Casa Albă până în prezent.
White House officials are having early discussions about having President Joe Biden travel to Europe soon amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukrainehttps://t.co/HMYMEKBhfO— CNN (@CNN) March 14, 2022
The American people are united, the world is united, and we stand with the people of Ukraine.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 14, 2022
We will not let autocrats and would-be emperors dictate the direction of the world.