Joe Biden ar putea veni în Europa (surse CNN). Biden: Nu vom lăsa autocrați să impună lumii o direcție

Joe Biden, președintele Statelor Unite
Joe Biden, președintele Statelor Unite

Oficialii de la Casa Albă poartă discuții cu privire la o posibilă călătorie a președintelui american Joe Biden, în Europa, pe fondul invaziei ruse în Ucraina, a relatat postul CNN, citând surse apropiate acestor demersuri. La scurt timp, liderul de la Casa Albă a postat un mesaj pe contul de Twitter, avertizând că Rusia a împins lucrurile mult prea departe.

Călătoria ar urma să vină în urma vizitelor celor mai importanți oficiali americani după președintele Statelor Unite, vicepreședintele Kamala Harris și secretarul de stat Antony Blinken.

Nicio călătorie nu a fost  anunțată de Casa Albă până în prezent.

Și liderul de la Casa Albă a postat pe contul său de twitter un mesaj tranșant la adresa lui Vladimir Putin, chiar dacă nu l-a indicat nominal.
 
"Americanii sunt uniți, lumea este unită și suntem alături de poporul ucrainean. Nu vom lăsa autocrații și cei care-și doresc să fie împărați direcția lumii.
 
 
 
Citește și:
Ce părere ai despre acest articol?