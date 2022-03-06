Tornada a provocat daune semnificative. Mai multe case și linii de înaltă tensiune au fost afectate.
🚨DEADLY TWISTER! 🌪Imagine staring down this monster. Adam O’Neal did just south of #Winterset, #Iowa. His farm took a direct hit from a huge wedge🌪#tornado. He’s OK, but SIX (6) OTHERS ARE DEAD, including 2 children, several more injured—3 in serious condition. #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/OdqYOIvCAJ— Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) March 6, 2022
Guvernatorul din Iowa, Kim Reynolds, a decretat stare de catastrofă în orașul Madison.
1/ MN SAFETY just captured video of an absolutely massive tornado in Iowa #iawx (one video of several) @NWSDesMoines pic.twitter.com/SbPMxA92JV— 🚔 MN Safety 🚔 (@SafetyAlertsMN) March 5, 2022
În decembrie, zeci de tornade au devastat cinci state din centrul Statelor Unite, în special în Kentucky, unde au murit cel puțin 79 de persoane.
An insane massive tornado tore through Patterson and Winterfield, Iowa. #storm #hurricane #weather #Climat #tornado pic.twitter.com/UHO1AeTvE8— NEWS/INCIDENTS (@Brave_spirit81) March 6, 2022