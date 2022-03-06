VIDEO | O tornadă a devastat un stat american: 6 morți și 4 răniți - Case și linii de înaltă tensiune, afectate

Sursa foto: Arhivă

O tornadă devastatoare a lovit statul american Iowa. Cel puțin șase oameni și-au pierdut viața, printre care doi copii. Alte patru persoane au fost rănite. 

SURSĂ: Realitatea PLUS AUTOR: REALITATEA.NET

Tornada a provocat daune semnificative. Mai multe case și linii de înaltă tensiune au fost afectate.

Guvernatorul din Iowa, Kim Reynolds, a decretat stare de catastrofă în orașul Madison.

În decembrie, zeci de tornade au devastat cinci state din centrul Statelor Unite, în special în Kentucky, unde au murit cel puțin 79 de persoane. 

