Serghei Lavrov a părăsit Consiliul de Securitate al ONU: A invocat o naraţiune complet diferită despre agresiunea rusă

Ministrul rus de Externe - Serghei Lavrov a părăsit reuniunea Consiliului de Securitate al Naţiunilor Unite, joi, după ce a acuzat Ucraina şi aliaţii săi occidentali că impun o narațiune diferită despre ce se întâmplă în Ucraina.

„Ucraina şi aliaţii săi încercau să ne impună o naraţiune complet diferită despre agresiunea rusă”, a spus Lavrov.

Ministrul rus de Externe a întârziat aproape o oră și jumătate la ședința consiliului de securitate al ONU și părea că vrea să plece imediat ce a terminat de vorbit.

 