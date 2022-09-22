„Ucraina şi aliaţii săi încercau să ne impună o naraţiune complet diferită despre agresiunea rusă”, a spus Lavrov.

Ministrul rus de Externe a întârziat aproape o oră și jumătate la ședința consiliului de securitate al ONU și părea că vrea să plece imediat ce a terminat de vorbit.

"He has left the chamber, I'm not surprised, I don't think Mr Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council" says Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, following Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov walking out of the meeting.https://t.co/X3flQUCiPZ



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/8pymw5lIqw