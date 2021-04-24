Oscar 2021. Care este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Foto arhivă

Premiile Oscar al Academiei Americane de Film vor fi decernate duminică, într-o ceremonie live care va avea loc la Los Angeles.

Principalele nominalizări sunt următoarele:

Cel mai bun film

  • "Nomadland"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • "Mank"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Minari"
  • "The Father"
  • "Sound of Metal""
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Cel mai bun actor

  • Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
  • Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
  • Gary Oldman - "Mank"
  • Steven Yeun - "Minari"

Cea mai bună actriță

  • Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"
  • Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
  • Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
  • Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"
  • David Fincher - "Mank"
  • Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
  • Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
  • Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

  • Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
  • Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"
  • LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

  • Olivia Colman - "The Father"
  • Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
  • Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"
  • Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Cel mai bun scenariu original

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Minari"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

  • "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "One Night in Miami"
  • "The White Tiger"

Cel mai bun film de animație

  • "Onward"
  • "Over the Moon"
  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers"

Cel mai bun documentar

  • "Collective"
  • "Crip Camp"
  • "The Mole Agent"
  • "My Octopus Teacher"
  • "Time"

Cel mai bun film străin

  • "Another Round" (Denmark)
  • "Better Days" (Hong Kong)
  • "Collective" (Romania)
  • "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
  • "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Cel mai bun cântec original

  • "Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"
  • "Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • "Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"
  • "Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"
