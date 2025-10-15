Protestatarii au aruncat cu sticle, pietre și chiar cu semne de circulație rupte, iar polițiștii s-au folosit de tunurile de apă pentru a dispersa mulțimea.

Mai multe persoane au fost rănite, printre care se numără și operatorul unei televiziuni. Autoritățile au folosit în cele din urmă gazele lacrimogene. În urma manifestației, mai multe persoane au fost arestate.

ITALY: Udine looks like a war zone right now.



A coalition of pro-Palestinian far-left activists and Islamists is rioting and destroying the city over the Italy–Israel match.



The war is over, and there's no reason to protest. They just want to cause havoc and destroy everything!