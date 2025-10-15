Lupte de stradă înaintea meciului de fotbal Italia - Israel, forțele de ordine au intervenit în forță - VIDEO

Poliția a folosit inclusiv gaze lacrimogene (foto: Profimedia)
Poliția a folosit inclusiv gaze lacrimogene (foto: Profimedia)
Lupte de stradă înaintea meciului de fotbal Italia - Israel, forțele de ordine au intervenit în forță - VIDEO
Poliția a folosit inclusiv gaze lacrimogene (foto: Profimedia)

Proteste violente în nordul Italiei înaintea meciului cu Israel! Peste 8 mii de persoane au mărșăluit prin oraș, iar un grup de manifestanți a încercat să treacă de autorități pentru a se îndrepta spre stadion.

Protestatarii au aruncat cu sticle, pietre și chiar cu semne de circulație rupte, iar polițiștii s-au folosit de tunurile de apă pentru a dispersa mulțimea.

Mai multe persoane au fost rănite, printre care se numără și operatorul unei televiziuni. Autoritățile au folosit în cele din urmă gazele lacrimogene. În urma manifestației, mai multe persoane au fost arestate.

 