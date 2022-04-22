Un avion de transport militar ucrainean s-a PRĂBUȘIT! Numărul victimelor, încă necunoscut

Avionul ucrainean - imagine de arhivă
Avionul de transport militar ucrainean An-26 s-a prăbușit în districtul Volnyanskiy din regiunea Zaporizhzhya. Avionul efectua un „zbor tehnic”. Potrivit administrației militare regionale, s-au înregistrat victime în urma accidentului, relatează NEXTA.

 

Informațiile despre cauza producerii incidentului aviatic sunt încă neclare. Mai exact, nu se știe dacă avionul a fost ținta unui atac sau a fost vorba de o defecțiune tehniciă sau de un incident la bordul său. 
 
Acestea sunt, practic, în curs de verificare.
 
În prezent, Zaporizhzhia este un hub pentru persoanele refugiate intern din Mariupol și din alte orașe din sudul țării aflate temporar sub controlul rușilor.
