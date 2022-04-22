”Această evacuare a fost specială şi extrem de periculoasă. 22 de pasageri stăteau jos. Erau un tânăr de 25 de ani, cu răni la spate şi la picior, şi o femeie în vârstă paralizată pe targă pe podea”, a precizat şeful administraţiei militare regionale Lugansk, Serhii Haidai, citat de Kiev Independent.

⚡️Russian occupiers thwart evacuation efforts in Luhansk Oblast.



Governor Serhiy Haidai said that only 25 civilians were able to evacuate from the town of Popasna and reach the destination, Rubizhne, on April 22. One of the buses was disrupted due to Russian shelling, he said.