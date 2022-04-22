Rușii au atacat un autobuz în care se aflau zeci de oameni, în regiunea Lugansk

Microbuz distrus (arhivă/Profimedia)
Microbuz distrus (arhivă/Profimedia)

Trupele ruse au deschis focul asupra unui autobuz care evacua 25 de persoane la bord, în oraşul Popasna, a anunțat un oficial militar regional.

”Această evacuare a fost specială şi extrem de periculoasă. 22 de pasageri stăteau jos. Erau un tânăr de 25 de ani, cu răni la spate şi la picior, şi o femeie în vârstă paralizată pe targă pe podea”, a precizat şeful administraţiei militare regionale Lugansk, Serhii Haidai, citat de Kiev Independent.

Citește și: