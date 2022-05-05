Război în Ucraina, ziua 71 - Pași IMPORTANȚI făcuți de autoritățile de la Kiev în sudul țării, cum CONTRAATACĂ Putin: "Ziua Victoriei" se apropie - amenințare URIAȘĂ

Războiul din Ucraina a intrat în ziua 71 / Foto: Profi Media
Războiul din Ucraina a intrat în ziua 71 / Foto: Profi Media

Ucraina a intrat, astăzi, în cea de-a 71 zi de război. Cu cât se apropie data cermoniilor dedicate Zilei Victoriei, celebrate anual pe data de 9 mai, observăm că atacul armatei ruse s-a intensificat, la fel și propaganda, cele mai incredibile informații lansate în spațiul public fiind cele legate de faptul că trupele ucrainene ar practica magia neagră în bazele militare, așa cum a scris presa de la Moscova. Cât privește ofensiva rusă, în noaptea de miercuri spre joi armata lui Putin a lansat o lovitură de artilerie asupra orașului Kramatorsk, situat în regiunea Donețk. 6 persoane au fost rănite. Din informațiile de până în prezent, au lovit partea centrală a orașului și cartierele rezidențiale. Există și o veste bună, respectiv aceea că, ieri, 344 de persoane au fost evacuate din orașul-port Mariupol printr-un coridor umanitar, potrivit anunțului făcut de vicepremierul ucrainean Iryna Vereshchuk. Vestea mai mult decât îngrijorătoare este legată de faptul că Moscova a afirmat, miercuri, că armata sa a simulat tiruri de rachete cu capacitate nucleară în enclava rusă Kaliningrad,

UPDATE 9:05 Raidurile aeriene ruse au vizat orașul Kramatorsk din regiunea Donețk, rănind 6 persoane.

Primarul orașului Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, a raportat că atacurile aeriene ruse au lovit zonele rezidențiale din oraș în noaptea de 4 spre 5 mai, distrugând cel puțin trei clădiri, o școală și o grădiniță.

UPDATE 9:00 Rusia continuă atacurile asupra orașelor cheie - Odesa, Herson și Mariupol. Intenția ocupanților este aceea de a controla pe deplin accesul la Marea Neagră, anunță serviciile de informații britanice, în informarea zilnică privind evoluția războiului.
UPDATE 08:45 Ocupanții ruși au ridicat o astfel de statuie în orașul-port Mariupol, situat în sud-estul Ucrainei, relatează presa rusă.
UPDATE 08:30 Armata ucraineană a ucis până acum 12 generali ruși, anunță media ucrainene, deși oficialii americani au refuzat să confirme cifrele. Această asistență face parte dintr-un efort secret al administrației Biden de a furniza informații în timp real pe câmpul de luptă Ucrainei.
 
UPDATE 8:00 În timp ce 227 de decese în cazul copiilor au fost confirmate de Organizația Națiunilor Unite de la începutul războiului la scară largă, respectiv din 24 februarie, nu trebuie uitate veștile pozitive din aceste vremuri tragice, și anume că aproximativ 36,5 mii de bebeluși s-au născut de la debutul invaziei ruse și până în prezent.
 
UPDATE 6:53 Armata lui Putin a simulat tiruri de rachete cu capacitate nucleară în enclava rusă Kaliningrad. Acest anunţ a fost făcut în cea de-a 70-a zi a intervenţiei ruse în Ucraina, care a făcut mii de morţi şi a provocat cea mai mare criză de refugiaţi în Europa de după cel de-Al Doilea Război Mondial, cu peste 13 milioane de persoane strămutate.