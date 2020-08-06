Luare de ostatici într-o bancă din Franța. Atacatorul are revendicări pro-palestiniene

În scurt timp, o femeie a fost eliberată, potrivit postului France Bleu Normandie. Pe de altă parte, postul BFM TV susține că și alți doi prizoniei au fost eliberați. Atacatorul, un bărbat în vârstă de 34 de ani, este cunoscut ca având probleme psihice.

La locul luării de ostatici au sosit membri ai forţelor speciale de poliţie.

#BREAKING: Armed man holds people hostage in #France’s #LeHavre



Several people have been taken hostage by an armed man in a bank in Normandy.



Local report say he’s demanding that #Israel free Palestinian and let Palestinians under 40 into the #Al_Aqsa mosque in #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/TjipkouZIy