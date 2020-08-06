Coronavirus - România: 55241 de cazuri confirmate

Vezi mai multe detalii
  1. Realitatea.net
  2. ACTUAL

Luare de ostatici într-o bancă din Franța. Atacatorul are revendicări pro-palestiniene

Thursday, 06 August 2020, 21:12 Sursă: Realitatea.net

Autor: Emanuel Focsan

În scurt timp, o femeie a fost eliberată, potrivit postului France Bleu Normandie. Pe de altă parte, postul BFM TV susține că și alți doi prizoniei au fost eliberați. Atacatorul, un bărbat în vârstă de 34 de ani, este cunoscut ca având probleme psihice.

La locul luării de ostatici au sosit membri ai forţelor speciale de poliţie.

Citeste totul despre:

frantaostatici

Vezi mai multe

Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Ludovic Orban, invitat la Jocuri de putere - Foto: Inquam Photos / George Călin
Ludovic Orban: ”Dacă se suspendă cursurile, un părinte va avea posibilitatea să stea acasă cu copilul și va primi 75% din salariu”
7 ore 40 min
Judecători: Predoiu, un promotor de fakenews, manipulări și dezinformări cu privire la SIIJ
”Legile Puterii”. Cătălin Predoiu: Structurile mafiote încearcă să penetreze instituțiile statului și întreaga societate
15 min
Carantina
Încă două localităţi contestă în instanţă intrarea în carantină decisă prin ordinul șefului DSU, Raed Arafat
36 min
Controversatul general Ioan Sîrbu, fost director al Spitalului Militar Central, candidatul Pro Romania pentru PMB
Controversatul general Ioan Sîrbu, fost director al Spitalului Militar Central, candidatul Pro Romania pentru PMB 
49 min
SCĂLDATUL INTERZIS pe litoral: marea e agitată, curenţii sunt puternici. Avertismentul salvamarilor
Marea a mai făcut o victimă, în Mamaia
51 min
Ministrul de Interne: Convorbirile de la protestul Diasporei, DESECRETIZATE. Ce ordine s-au dat în 10 august?
Dosarul ”10 august”: Cererea DIICOT de redeschidere a anchetei, analizată luni, la doi ani de la protest
1 ora 15 min
Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Stiri Realitatea
ITM, amenzi usturătoare pentru firmele din București
1 ora 35 min
DSP București are call center COVID, după ce a fost criticată că răspunde cu mare întârziere (sursă: Octav Ganea/Inquam Photos) P
DSP București are call center COVID, după ce a fost criticată că răspunde cu mare întârziere
2 ore 2 min
Stiri Realitatea
Violeta Alexandru, către bucureșteni: În FIREA PSD-ului stă furtul și populismul. Ne asteaptă vremuri grele dacă nu ne mobilizăm
2 ore 18 min
Măsuri pentru stimularea elevilor din Alexandria, mese gratuite, burse și afterschool
Măsuri pentru stimularea elevilor din Alexandria, mese gratuite, burse și afterschool
2 ore 29 min
Ce sun bucureștenii despre clanurile interlope
VIDEO Întrebarea zilei: Ce spun bucureștenii despre clanurile interlope
2 ore 40 min
Stiri Realitatea
COVID-19 la Poliția din Neamț
3 ore 2 min