Ministrul Muncii Marius Budai a declarat, vineri seara, la Realitatea PLUS, ca in prezent prioritara pentru Coalitie este rezolvarea crizelor si abia apoi vor fi reluate discutiile despre rotativa. El a subliniat, in context, ca guvernantii sunt gata sa poarte discutii cu sindicatele din Educatie "in orice zi si la orice ora" pentru a debloca aceasta situatie care afecteaza 3 milioane de elevi si copii de gradinita. Referitor la salariile dascalilor, Budai a spus ca profesorii se afla in prezent "la grila de salarizare din 2022". Ministrul Muncii a vorbit si despre slaraiile primarilor, mentionand ca acestea nu se vor majora.