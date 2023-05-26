Morcovii sunt bogaţi în vitamine şi betacaroten, iar medicii nutriţionişti ne recomandă să consumăm aceste legume cât se poate de des, scrie click.ro.
Iată rețeta de morcovi cu parmezan, făcuți la cuptor:
Morcovii se curață de coajă, apoi se taie longitudinal, în jumătate.
Dacă sunt morcovi noi și mici, pot fi lăsați întregi.
După aceea, într-un bol, se pun ulei de măsline, piper, sare, usturoi, pătrunjel, paprika, chili, chimion.
Se amestecă totul pentru combinarea cât mai puternică a ingredientelor.
Iată modul de preparare, rețeta a ajuns vitală pe Tik Tok:
@cookingwithayeh The BEST carrots I've ever had! And nope, I'm not exaggerating 🤣 These Crispy Parmesan Carrots are now the only way to eat carrots moving forward! They're cheesy with a crispy crust and are the perfect side dish to make over Easter 🥰🥰🥰 When I saw my friend @Stella Drivas try them, I was drooling and knew I had to make a version too and I'm so glad I did! So run, don't walk make try them 🙌 *Tip- Make sure to remove the carrots from the dish straight away when they come out of the oven. Parmesan cheese gets super crispy once it cools down so you want to make sure the crust is on you carrots and doesn't get stuck to the dish 💚 Full recipe with extra tips are on my website lovelies, click the link in my Bio and it will take you straight there ❤️
Parmezanul este cel care face ca gustul morcovilor să fie extraordinar.
Cel mai bine este să-i servești atunci când sunt calzi.