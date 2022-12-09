Acestea sunt cele mai PROASTE filme din Europa. Cu ce se laudă România

Sală de cinema goală (Profimedia)
Este adevărat că "frumusețea stă în ochiul privitorului" și "gusturile nu se discută", dar în lumea filmului până și cel mai "urât" merită este o recompensă. Nu degeaba americanii și-au dat seama că Premiile Oscar fără "Zmeura de Aur" nu ar mai avea același farmec. Așadar, care ar fi cele mai "proaste" filme din Europa.

Portalul mapsontheweb a folosit recenziile IMDB, cea mai importantă bază de date destinată cinematografiei, pentru a stabili care sunt cele mai proaste filme din Europa.

Criteriul de departajare ales a fost ratingul acordat de IMDB, în baza voturilor date de spectatori.

Condiția a fost ca filmul să aibă cel puțin 50 de voturi, iar pragul de referință a fost ales 4.

Dacă sunteți curioși, înainte de consulat lista de mai jos, România este reprezentată de "Teenage Space Vampiere", o coproducție româno-americano-ungară din 1999

 

