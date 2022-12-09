Portalul mapsontheweb a folosit recenziile IMDB, cea mai importantă bază de date destinată cinematografiei, pentru a stabili care sunt cele mai proaste filme din Europa.
Criteriul de departajare ales a fost ratingul acordat de IMDB, în baza voturilor date de spectatori.
Condiția a fost ca filmul să aibă cel puțin 50 de voturi, iar pragul de referință a fost ales 4.
Dacă sunteți curioși, înainte de consulat lista de mai jos, România este reprezentată de "Teenage Space Vampiere", o coproducție româno-americano-ungară din 1999
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France (Vercingetorix/Druids isn’t far behind)
- Germany (and was IMDB’s bottom film in its bottom 250 for a very long time (an accolade it deserves btw ). Kartoffelsalat was also listed as bottom for a short period of time but has now dropped to number 33 in the IMDB bottom 250. Germany in general has a disproportionate number of films in this list, we can thank Ulli Lommel and Uwe Boll for that).
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey (the current worst film in the IMDB bottom 250. Turks in Space is the 2nd worst Turkish film)
- United Kingdom (no, I’d never heard of it either. Keith Lemon comes 2nd, amazingly Sex Lives of the Potato Men doesn’t even qualify)
(Source: reddit.com)