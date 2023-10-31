Liderul atacurilor Hamas de la 7 octombrie din kibuţuri, lichidat în Fâşia Gaza

Liderul atacurilor din 7 octombrie, lichidat de israelieni. Foto/Profimedia
Armata israeliană a anunţat marţi, 31 octombrie, că l-a ucis pe Nisam Abu Ajina, comandantul Batalionului Beit Lahiya al Hamas.

Abu Ajina era, potrivit Tsahalului, încărcinat cu comandamentul teroriştilor Hamas care au comis, la 7 octombrie, atacuri sângeroase în kibuţurile Erez şi Netiv Ha'asara. 

 