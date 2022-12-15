Four children have now died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull— Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) December 15, 2022
Three older boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, were confirmed to have died on the day A six-year-old who was also taken to hospital at the same time has now sadly died .Such an avoidable tragedy pic.twitter.com/36Rpda2Cod
Cei patru copii - toți băieți - aveau vârste cuprinse între 6 și 11 ani. Aceștia au fost scoşi din apă în stop cardiac după ce au căzut în lacul înghețat Solihull.
Din păcate, pentru trei dintre ei nu s-a mai putut face nimic, poliţia anunțând decesul minorilor în cursul zilei de luni. Miercuri a venit însă vestea legată de ultimul supraviețuitor al tragediei, băiatul de doar 6 ani, care a decedat și el.
“To find out he died trying to save 3 lads he didn’t even know, that just sums him up.” https://t.co/hiIECsEm8j— Evening Standard (@standardnews) December 13, 2022