Încă un copil a murit după ce a căzut în lacul îngheţat Solihull, din centrul Angliei. Bilanțul a ajuns la 4 victime

Lacul Solihull/ Foto: Twitter Mark Williams-Thomas
Un al patrulea copil în vârstă de şase ani a murit, după ce a căzut, duminică, alături de alți trei minori, în lac Solihull, din regiunea Birmingham, relatează AFP și The Guardian.

Cei patru copii - toți băieți - aveau vârste cuprinse între 6 și 11 ani. Aceștia au fost scoşi din apă în stop cardiac după ce au căzut în lacul înghețat Solihull.

Din păcate, pentru trei dintre ei nu s-a mai putut face nimic, poliţia anunțând decesul minorilor în cursul zilei de luni. Miercuri a venit însă vestea legată de ultimul supraviețuitor al tragediei, băiatul de doar 6 ani, care a decedat și el.

”Cu o profundă tristeţe anunţăm că în această după-amiaza (miercuri - n.r.), acest copil în vârstă de şase ani care era spitalizat a pierdut lupta pentru viaţă”, se arată într-un comunicat al poliţiei.
 
În prezent, tragedia este anchetată de oamenii legii. Martori spun că i-au văzut pe copii jucându-se pe lacul îngheţat și că, la un moment dat, gheaţa s-a spart iar copiii au căzut în apă.
Din câte se știe, unul dintre copii - un băiețel de 10 ani - a încercat să îi salveze pe ceilalți 3 care au căzut în lac, însă a sfârșit prin a-și pierde și el viața. Băiatul nu îi cunoștea pe copiii pe care a încercat să îi salveze. 