Ambasadorul Marii Britanii în Ucraina, Melinda Simmons, a declarat că exploziile sunt probabil sistemul de apărare antiaeriană ucrainean în acțiune.

Explosions heard in #Kyiv - likely air defence in action. I was at meetings in town so am now in a bomb shelter. Everyone here has pulled out a laptop or phone and got on with their work or they’re continuing meetings. Total calm.