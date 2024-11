Potrivit aerotime.aero, site-ul de urmărire a zborurilor FlightAware, aeronava cargo a decolat de pe Aeroportul Leipzig/Halle (LEJ) la ora 03:08 CET.

A DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport crashed in Liepkalnis at around 5:30 a.m. City services are currently on-site, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport. Airport operations are not disrupted at this time.