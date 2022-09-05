Potrivit canalelor locale Telegram, Forțele Armate ale Ucrainei au arborat steagul ucrainean deasupra unui spital din localitate. Satul era controlat de Rusia de mai bine de 5 luni.
Regiunea nordică a Hersonului nu este dens populată, iar Vîsokopillea este unul dintre cele mai mari sate din zonă.
North Kherson Front (September 4)— Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) September 4, 2022
Ukrainian Forces have liberated the village of Vysokopillya in Kherson🇺🇦
The village has been controlled by Russia for more than 5 months
North Kherson Oblast is not densely populated and Vysokopillya is one of the largest villages in the area pic.twitter.com/uC3CgdckZ6