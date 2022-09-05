Satul Vîsokopillea din Herson, eliberat de sub ocupație rusă, după mai bine de 5 luni de la capturarea sa. PROGRESE în zona podului Antonivskyi

Război Ucraina
Satul Vîsokopillea, din regiunea Herson, a fost eliberatd e sub ocupa'ia ru;ilor, potrivit anunțului făcut de Yurii Sobolevski, prim-adjunct al șefului Consiliului regional Herson.

Potrivit canalelor locale Telegram, Forțele Armate ale Ucrainei au arborat steagul ucrainean deasupra unui spital din localitate. Satul era controlat de Rusia de mai bine de 5 luni.

Regiunea nordică a Hersonului nu este dens populată, iar Vîsokopillea este unul dintre cele mai mari sate din zonă.

Tot duminică, podul Antonivskyi de peste râul Nipru, lângă Herson, a avut a fost lovit din nou. Acesta este singurul pod rutier care leagă orașul Herson ocupat de partea de sud a regiunii. Mai multe atacuri ucrainene cu rachete HIMARS au făcut podul impracticabil. 