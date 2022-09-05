Potrivit canalelor locale Telegram, Forțele Armate ale Ucrainei au arborat steagul ucrainean deasupra unui spital din localitate. Satul era controlat de Rusia de mai bine de 5 luni.

Regiunea nordică a Hersonului nu este dens populată, iar Vîsokopillea este unul dintre cele mai mari sate din zonă.

North Kherson Front (September 4)



Ukrainian Forces have liberated the village of Vysokopillya in Kherson🇺🇦



The village has been controlled by Russia for more than 5 months



North Kherson Oblast is not densely populated and Vysokopillya is one of the largest villages in the area