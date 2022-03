Cosmonauții susțin că fiecare și-a ales singur costumul. Capsula care i-a transportat pe cei trei a ajuns pe platforma orbitală la trei ore după decolare.

Three Russian cosmonauts have arrived at the International Space Station wearing flight suits in yellow and blue colours that match the Ukrainian flag.



It was unclear what, if any, message the yellow uniforms they changed into were intended to send pic.twitter.com/mZb85XeAJW