Potrivit Ministerului Situațiilor de Urgență de la Moscova, focul a acoperit aproximativ 300 de metri pătrați.

⚡️Russian media report that the largest oil refinery in Russia is on fire.



According to local media, one of the oil refining units is on fire, and the fire area has reached 300 square meters.



The Omsk oil refinery is the largest in Russia. Its capacity is 22 million tons of