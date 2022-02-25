Daiana Yastremska a mărturisit că a dormit ultimele două nopți într-o parcare subterană din Odessa, de teama bombardamentelor.

Ea a venit însoțită de sora sa, părinții lor rămânând acasă.

„Mamă, tată, vă iubim foarte mult, aveți grijă de voi. Te iubesc, Ucraina", a scris Yastremska pe pagina ei de Instagram.

Dayana Yastremska and her sister left Ukraine and came to Romania, I hope they will feel safe here and soon everything will go back to normal and they can go home to their parents! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RwtEwKjYtu