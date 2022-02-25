O cunoscută jucătoare de tenis din Ucraina s-a refugiat în România, după ce a dormit două nopți într-o parcare subterană

Războiul din Ucraina face victime și în rândul sportivilor / Foto: Profi Media
Războiul din Ucraina, care a fost invadată de Rusia, face victime și în rândul sportivilor. Daiana Yastremska, fost număr 21 mondial, o cunoscută jucătoare de tenis din Ucraina a ajuns azi în România, la Tulcea, după ce a plecat din Ucraina.

Daiana Yastremska a mărturisit că a dormit ultimele două nopți într-o parcare subterană din Odessa, de teama bombardamentelor.

Ea a venit însoțită de sora sa, părinții lor rămânând acasă.

„Mamă, tată, vă iubim foarte mult, aveți grijă de voi. Te iubesc, Ucraina", a scris Yastremska pe pagina ei de Instagram.

