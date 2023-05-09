Nu este foarte clară proveniența acestora, dar România a exportat în mai multe ţări astfel de sisteme, iar Croaţia şi Bosnia şi Herţegovina le mai au în dotare, scrie adevarul.ro.
Lansatoarele de fabricație românească sunt asemănătoare cu celor rusești Grad, dar sunt montate pe platforme DAC fabricate la Autocamioane Brașov.
Aruncătorul de proiectile reactive cu 40 de lansatoare APR-40 poate trage toate cele 40 de rachete într-o salvă în 16 secunde sau poate fi selectat modul "foc cu foc", iar distanţa maximă de tragere este de 20 de kilometri.
⚡️The first video of the 🇹🇩Romanian 122-mm MLRS APR-40 system in service with the Armed Forces of 🇺🇦Ukraine.— 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) May 9, 2023
Previously, the transfer of this system to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was not reported, nor is the number that was transferred unknown. pic.twitter.com/t1IynwdcZr