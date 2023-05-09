Lansatoare de rachete românești au ajuns în Ucraina - VIDEO

Lansator multiplu de rachete APR-40,
Deși nu există informații oficiale că lansatoare multiple de rachete APR-40, de 122 mm, de fabricație românească, ar fi fost trimise ca ajutor Kievului, cel puțin patru astfel de sisteme apar într-un clip distribuit de Ukrainian Front.

Nu este foarte clară proveniența acestora, dar România a exportat în mai multe ţări astfel de sisteme, iar Croaţia şi Bosnia şi Herţegovina le mai au în dotare, scrie adevarul.ro.

 

Lansatoarele de fabricație românească sunt asemănătoare cu celor rusești Grad, dar sunt montate pe platforme DAC fabricate la Autocamioane Brașov.

 
 
Aruncătorul de proiectile reactive cu 40 de lansatoare APR-40 poate trage toate cele 40 de rachete într-o salvă în 16 secunde sau poate fi selectat modul "foc cu foc", iar distanţa maximă de tragere este de 20 de kilometri.
 
 