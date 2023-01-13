Imagini din satelit cu dezastrul din Soledar. Orașul, înainte și după bombardamentele rușilor - FOTO

Sursa foto: Twitter / Maxar Technologies
Orașul Soledar din estul Ucrainei a fost grav afectat după ce rușii au început bombardamentele în regiune. Distrugerile cauzate de confruntările dintre forțele ruse și ucrainene au fost dezvăluite în imaginile de satelit. 

În prima imagine publicată de Maxar Technologies pe Twitter se poate vedea oraşul Soledar înainte de 1 august 2022, iar cea de-a doua poză prezintă oraşul după 10 ianuarie 2023.

„Imagini din satelit cu oraşul Soledar, care arată case, şcoli şi clădiri distruse în urma bătăliei şi a schimburilor de artilerie”, scrie Maxar Technologies în dreptul imaginilor publicate.

O mare parte din pagube au fost cauzate în ultimele săptămâni, în timp ce forțele rusești încearcă să cucerească orașul. Semnificația strategică a localității Soledar este contestată de analiștii militari.

Cucerirea lui nu ar fi nimic mai mult decât o victorie simbolică pentru Kremlin, care nu a reușit să cucerească niciun oraș cheie din Ucraina în ultimele luni. 