În prima imagine publicată de Maxar Technologies pe Twitter se poate vedea oraşul Soledar înainte de 1 august 2022, iar cea de-a doua poză prezintă oraşul după 10 ianuarie 2023.

Additional before (August 1, 2022) and after (January 10, 2023) #satellite imagery of the town of #Soledar, #Ukraine (lat: 48.663700, long: 38.091763), showing homes, schools and buildings that have been destroyed from the month’s long battle and artillery exchanges. pic.twitter.com/0JtVReyeBF — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) January 11, 2023

„Imagini din satelit cu oraşul Soledar, care arată case, şcoli şi clădiri distruse în urma bătăliei şi a schimburilor de artilerie”, scrie Maxar Technologies în dreptul imaginilor publicate.

Before (Aug 1, 2022) & after (Jan 10, 2023) #satellite imagery showing the magnitude of the ongoing fighting between Russian & Ukrainian forces. Shown here is the town of #Soledar, #Ukraine (lat: 48.6796, long:8.0947) & the apartment buildings that have been completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/X6rUbDoFXg — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) January 11, 2023

O mare parte din pagube au fost cauzate în ultimele săptămâni, în timp ce forțele rusești încearcă să cucerească orașul. Semnificația strategică a localității Soledar este contestată de analiștii militari.

Maxar releases new satellite imagery of the intense fighting in Soledar, Ukraine. Buildings smoldering, massive number of craters from shelling.



📷@Maxar pic.twitter.com/uyS7WdXpUb — Brian Everstine (@beverstine) January 11, 2023

Cucerirea lui nu ar fi nimic mai mult decât o victorie simbolică pentru Kremlin, care nu a reușit să cucerească niciun oraș cheie din Ucraina în ultimele luni.