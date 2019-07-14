Nu are un corp de invidiat, dar a fost declarată bombă sexy în țările arabe. Cum arată blonda Iskra

În țările unde bărbații apreciază formele plinuțe, o blondă de pe continentul european face ravagii pe rețelele de socializare, în special pe Instagram unde a strâns milioane de fani.
Iskra Lawrence este unul dintre modelele "plus size" care a reusit sa-i cucereasca pe internauți și trăiește boierește doar din aprecierile online.
Formele rotunde ale britanicei blonde au strâns 4,5 milioane de followers pe contul de Instagram, iar cele mai multe aprecieri și comentarii vin din țările arabe unde formele plinuțe sunt la mare căutare.
"Am corpul pe care îl am și nu-i voi aduce niciun fel de modificări", se laudă blonda Iskra.
Such an honour to work with @womenshealthmag and shoot the first unretouched editorial. I started challenging the transparency of photoshop and creating my own campaigns around embracing real over 7years ago. Talking openly about the harmful effects photoshopping has had on me personally as a model when it’s an expectation that I would A) be appreciative when I was airbrushed b) trying to attain a “perfected” illusion of myself that I could actually never be only created more insecurity, self scrutiny and a dangerous comparison game. I will never stop trying to challenge the reality that we have been consuming (our whole lives) images that have automatically been retouched. And still to this day it’s actually the “norm” to retouch images and “ground breaking” when campaigns and images you see in magazines aren’t. That’s why being part of @aerie who were one of the first and biggest swim, lingerie and apparel brands to stop retouching was life changing for me and I couldn’t be more proud of #WomensHealth and so many of the other brands and publications I work with who choose to incorporate unretouched imagery - or are transparent and open about what they do edit. I encourage you all to think twice before you start airbrushing yourself, and how damaging it is not only for your own self comparisons but for others out there comparing themselves to those photoshopped images. You are already good enough just the way you are and I think there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing imperfect humans loving themselves and embracing what makes them unique❤️ . Thank you to the magical team I had such a special day with you all
