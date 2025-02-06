Santorini se clatină fără încetare! Peste 10.000 de oameni au fugit
De sâmbătă până marți, seismografele au înregistrat peste 50 de cutremure cu magnitudine de cel puțin 4, alături de alte sute mai mici.
Oamenii sunt tot mai îngrijorați și spun că nopțile au devenit un coșmar din cauza cutremurelor. Un localnic a mărturisit că este îngrijorat de zguduielile neîncetate ale insulei pe care o numește casă.
„Insula noastră Santorini se zguduie, în medie, la fiecare 10 minute. Sunt multe cutremure, există îngrijorare.”, spun oamenii.
Seismologii susțin că valul de cutremure este rezultatul mișcărilor tectonice și nu ar fi legat de activitatea vulcanică din zonă. Cu toate acestea, amintirea dezastrului din 1956, când un seism puternic a fost urmat de un tsunami devastator, îi face pe mulți să nu riște.
@kvelly Feb 03,2025, Greece, Santorini.Rock falls on Santorini island due to the earthquake with magnitude 5.1 (Greece, 3.02.2025). For more than 2 days a series of earthquakes continues in the Cretan Sea, 10-30 kilometers to the northeast of the island of Santorini (Tira). Dozens of earthquakes with magnitude 4.0+ have been recorded. The strongest earthquake with magnitude 5.1 occurred today at 15:17 Moscow time, at a depth of 10 kilometers.