Un jurnalist Reuters a murit, alți 5 jurnaliști au fost răniți. Mașina lor a fost lovită de un tir israelian

Fotograful Reuters Isam Abdullah
Un jurnalist Reuters a murit și alți 5 jurnaliști de la Al Jazeera, Reuters și AFP au fost răniți în timp ce transmiteau din sudul Libanului. Potrivit relatătilor, mașina jurnalilștilor se afla într-o zonă care a fost vizată de lovituri aeriene ale armatei israeliene.

Fotograful Issam Abdullah a murit, iar 3 jurnalişti au fost răniţi, inclusiv corespondentul Al Jazeera Carmen Joukhadar şi fotograful Al Jazeera Elie Brakhia, într-un bombardament israelian asupra lui Aita Shaab, în Liban. Atenție, imagini cu puternic impact emoțional!

 

 

Momentul în care stream-ul live surprinde loviturile de artilerie.