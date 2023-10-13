Fotograful Issam Abdullah a murit, iar 3 jurnalişti au fost răniţi, inclusiv corespondentul Al Jazeera Carmen Joukhadar şi fotograful Al Jazeera Elie Brakhia, într-un bombardament israelian asupra lui Aita Shaab, în Liban. Atenție, imagini cu puternic impact emoțional!
🚨Sensitive Images: Journalist Issam Abdullah from Reuters was martyred and 5 journalists from Al Jazeera, Reuters and AFP were injured while covering Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon when the Israeli Regime bombed them pic.twitter.com/rpGn6Xr4Y9— Suribelle 🚩 (@Syribelle) October 13, 2023
Momentul în care stream-ul live surprinde loviturile de artilerie.
Someone just hit the Reuters journalists live-streaming from the northern border, likely by IDF. pic.twitter.com/dE2tFfXx9Y— Clash Report (@clashreport) October 13, 2023