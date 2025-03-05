"Dacă Statele Unite doresc cu adevărat să rezolve problema fentanilului, atunci ceea ce trebuie făcut este să se consulte cu China, tratându-se reciproc ca egali. Dacă SUA își dorește război, fie că este vorba de un război tarifar, un război comercial sau orice alt tip de război, suntem gata să luptăm până la capăt", a transmis Ambasada Chinei în Statele Unite.

If the U.S. truly wants to solve the #fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals.



If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end. https://t.co/crPhO02fFE