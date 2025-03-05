"Dacă Statele Unite doresc cu adevărat să rezolve problema fentanilului, atunci ceea ce trebuie făcut este să se consulte cu China, tratându-se reciproc ca egali. Dacă SUA își dorește război, fie că este vorba de un război tarifar, un război comercial sau orice alt tip de război, suntem gata să luptăm până la capăt", a transmis Ambasada Chinei în Statele Unite.
If the U.S. truly wants to solve the #fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals.— Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) March 5, 2025
If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end. https://t.co/crPhO02fFE
Ulterior, Ambasada a transmis că Statele Unite "răspândesc tot felul de informații false cu privire la problema fentanilului, defăimând și încercând să transforme China în țap ispășitor (...). Astfel de mișcări sunt nejustificate și nu vor face bine nimănui".
The US is spreading all kinds of false information on the fentanyl issue, smearing and scapegoating China, and hiking tariffs on Chinese imports over fentanyl. Such moves are unjustified and will do no one good.— Lin Jian 林剑 (@SpoxCHN_LinJian) March 5, 2025
China’s position is clear-cut. We stand ready for practical…