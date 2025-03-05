China amenință SUA cu un noi război economic, după ultime declarații ale lui TRUMP. Liderul american, acuzat că împrăștie informații false

Oficialii chinezi acuză SUA că răspândește falsuri legate de fentanil și COVID
China amenință SUA. Suntem gata să luptăm până la capăt în orice tip de război, este mesajul transmis de oficialii chinezi. Mesajul a fost transmis pe rețeaua X și vine după decizia lui Trump, de-a majora taxele la 20% la importul produselor din China. 

"Dacă Statele Unite doresc cu adevărat să rezolve problema fentanilului, atunci ceea ce trebuie făcut este să se consulte cu China, tratându-se reciproc ca egali. Dacă SUA își dorește război, fie că este vorba de un război tarifar, un război comercial sau orice alt tip de război, suntem gata să luptăm până la capăt", a transmis Ambasada Chinei în Statele Unite.

 

 

Ulterior, Ambasada a transmis că Statele Unite "răspândesc tot felul de informații false cu privire la problema fentanilului, defăimând și încercând să transforme China în țap ispășitor (...). Astfel de mișcări sunt nejustificate și nu vor face bine nimănui".

 