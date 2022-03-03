Anonymous: Ucraina, alertă de grad ZERO - complot de asasinare a președintelui Zelenski

Serviciul Federal de Securitate (FSB) din Rusia a divulgat informaţii care au alertat Ucraina cu privire la un complot de asasinare a preşedintelui Volodimir Zelenski, potrivit grupului de hackeri Anonymous.

"Informaţiile scurse de FSB rus au alertat Ucraina despre un complot de asasinare a preşedintelui @ZelenskyyUa. Acum, ne putem aştepta la o luptă internă pentru putere la Kremlin pentru a răsturna regimul Putin. Între timp, să continuăm cu atacurile", anunţă Anonymous, pe Twitter.

 

Anonymous a revendicat, de asemenea, un al doilea atac la site-ul Agenţiei Spaţiale Ruse.

