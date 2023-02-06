Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis condoleanţe, luni, din partea României, familiilor victimelor cutremurului care a lovit Turcia şi Siria, precum şi însănătoşire grabnică persoanelor rănite.



"Gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către victimele şi familiile acestora după cutremurul devastator care a lovit Turcia şi Siria. Transmit sincere condoleanţe din partea României familiilor victimelor şi însănătoşire grabnică persoanelor rănite. România este solidară cu cei afectaţi de această tragedie", a scris, luni, pe Twitter, Klaus Iohannis.

Our thoughts are with the victims & their families after the devastating earthquake that hit Türkiye & Syria. I convey Romania’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims & fast recovery of the injured people. 🇷🇴stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) February 6, 2023



Și premierul Nicolae Ciucă a transmis un mesaj, luni, după seismul devastator: „Gândurile noastre sunt la oamenii din Turcia, la victimele și familiile afectate. România este pregătită să ajute”.

Our thoughts are with the people of 🇹🇷, with the families of the victims and all those injured or affected by the devastating #earthquake that hit #Gaziantep. 🇷🇴 stands ready to support! — Nicolae Ionel Ciucă (@NicolaeCiuca) February 6, 2023

Marcel Ciolacu, președintele Camerei Deputaților, președintele PSD, și Alina Gorghiu, președintele interimar al Senatului, au transmis, la rândul lor mesaje de condoleanțe și de sprijin pentru victimele seismului care a lovit Turcia și Siria.

I send my prayers to the families and friends of the victims and to the rescuers that work against the clock to locate and save the wounded trapped under the collapsed buildings, after the high magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and nearby countries last night. — Marcel Ciolacu (@CiolacuMarcel) February 6, 2023

I send my prayers to the families and friends of the victims and to the rescuers that work against the clock to locate and save the wounded trapped under the collapsed buildings, after the high magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and nearby countries last night. — Marcel Ciolacu (@CiolacuMarcel) February 6, 2023

Mesajele vin după ce un seism cu magnitudinea de 7,4 a lovit, luni, Turcia şi Siria şi a provocat moartea a cel puțin 500 de oameni și rănirea altor peste 2.000, au anunţat autorităţile din ambele ţări. Cutremurul s-a produs la ora locală 4.17 (1,17 GMT) şi a avut epicentrul în apropierea oraşului turc Gaziantep, nu departe de graniţa cu Siria.