Mesaje politicieni români după cutremurul din Turcia și Siria. Iohannis: „România, solidară cu cei afectați de această tragedie”

Klaus Iohannis și premierul Nicolae Ciucă
Klaus Iohannis și premierul Nicolae Ciucă

Mesaje politicieni români după cutremurul din Turcia și Siria. Președintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis condoleanțe familiilor victimelor. 

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis condoleanţe, luni, din partea României, familiilor victimelor cutremurului care a lovit Turcia şi Siria, precum şi însănătoşire grabnică persoanelor rănite.

"Gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către victimele şi familiile acestora după cutremurul devastator care a lovit Turcia şi Siria. Transmit sincere condoleanţe din partea României familiilor victimelor şi însănătoşire grabnică persoanelor rănite. România este solidară cu cei afectaţi de această tragedie", a scris, luni, pe Twitter, Klaus Iohannis.


Și premierul Nicolae Ciucă a transmis un mesaj, luni, după seismul devastator: „Gândurile noastre sunt la oamenii din Turcia, la victimele și familiile afectate. România este pregătită să ajute”.

Marcel Ciolacu, președintele Camerei Deputaților, președintele PSD, și Alina Gorghiu, președintele interimar al Senatului, au transmis, la rândul lor mesaje de condoleanțe și de sprijin pentru victimele seismului care a lovit Turcia și Siria.

Mesajele vin după ce un seism cu magnitudinea de 7,4 a lovit, luni, Turcia şi Siria şi a provocat moartea a cel puțin 500 de oameni și rănirea altor peste 2.000, au anunţat autorităţile din ambele ţări. Cutremurul s-a produs la ora locală 4.17 (1,17 GMT) şi a avut epicentrul în apropierea oraşului turc Gaziantep, nu departe de graniţa cu Siria.