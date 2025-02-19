Elon Musk a descoperit cea mai mare fraudă din istorie: ”Sunt mii de americani peste 160 de ani în bazele de date”

Dezvăluiri halucinante! Elon Musk susține că a descoperit cea mai mare fraudă din istorie, la scurt timp după ce a devenit angajat special al administrației Trump. Unul dintre cei mai influenți miliardari ai planetei susține că în bazele de date sunt înregistrate peste 20 de milioane de oameni cu vârsta peste 100 de ani.

De fapt, în Statele Unite ale Americii trăiesc doar 86 de mii de persoane care au trecut de această vârstă. Elon Musk a postat pe rețeaua sa socială un grafic care arată că peste 125 de mii de americani au peste 160 de ani, iar unul dintre ei chiar peste 360, totul conform bazei de date a asigurărilor sociale.