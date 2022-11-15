Un soldat rus și-a scuipat un superior, nemulțumit de armament și instrucție - VIDEO

Soldați rusi (Profimedia)
Un soldat rus nemulțumit de calitatea instrucției și de dotările armatei a fost filmat în timp ce își scuipă și lovește ofițerul superior. Soldatul se plânge de faptul că militarii sunt puși să exerseze pasul de defilare și că, în cadrul ședințelor de tragere, militarii folosesc ținte imaginare și imită zgomotul produs de armele din dotare. 

Discuția s-a incins și la un moment dat părea că se va ajunge la bătaie. Unul dintre superiori îi spune soldatului nemulțumit să reclame la autoritățile militare nereguliele semnalate.

 

 

 

 

