Hackerii de la Anonymous continuă atacurile la adresa Rusiei. De data aceasta, au atacat iahtul lui Vladimir Putin. 

Vladimir Putin are un iaht de lux estimat la nu mai puțin de 97 de milioane de dolari, numit "Graceful". 

Un grup de hackeri Anonymous a găsit o modalitate de a sabota datele de trafic maritim și au făcut să pară că iahtul lui Putin s-a lovit de o stâncă în apropiere de Insula Șerpilor, din Ucraina, apoi și-a schimbat destinația spre "IAD".

 

 

