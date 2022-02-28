Vladimir Putin are un iaht de lux estimat la nu mai puțin de 97 de milioane de dolari, numit "Graceful".

Un grup de hackeri Anonymous a găsit o modalitate de a sabota datele de trafic maritim și au făcut să pară că iahtul lui Putin s-a lovit de o stâncă în apropiere de Insula Șerpilor, din Ucraina, apoi și-a schimbat destinația spre "IAD".

Putin reportedly has a $97 million luxury yacht called "Graceful". A group of Anonymous hackers on Saturday figured out a way to mess with maritime traffic data & made it look like the yacht had crashed into Ukraine\"s Snake Island, then changed its destination to "hell": pic.twitter.com/Ch53lcG7D6