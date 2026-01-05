„S-a terminat în sfârșit. Schema de fraudă care a existat în întreaga lume, prin care organizațiile încasau milioane din țările occidentale, a ajuns la final. Nu mai există bani pentru ONG-uri. Regatul Unit trebuie să facă același lucru,” a transmis secretarul de stat Marco Rubio.

🚨USA CANCELS ALL MONEY FOR N.G.O\"S



WOW IT\"S FINALLY OVER



The fraud scheme that has existed around the world with organisations raking in MILLIONS from Western Countries has come to an end



No more money for NGO\"s



The UK must do the same pic.twitter.com/Ls0jL1F28L