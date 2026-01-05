SUA anunță oprirea finanțărilor pentru ONG-uri din întreaga lume: Schema de fraudă a ajuns la final - Rubio / VIDEO

Anunțul a fost făcut de secretarul de stat Marco Rubio
Mutare istorică în Statele Unite: Administrația Trump întrerupe finanțarea de la buget pentru ONG-uri. Decizia reprezintă o lovitură majoră pentru rețeaua de fundații finanțate de George Soros, prezentă în întreaga lume și activă în instituțiile multor state.

„S-a terminat în sfârșit. Schema de fraudă care a existat în întreaga lume, prin care organizațiile încasau milioane din țările occidentale, a ajuns la final. Nu mai există bani pentru ONG-uri. Regatul Unit trebuie să facă același lucru,” a transmis secretarul de stat Marco Rubio.

 