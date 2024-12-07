Donald Trump Jr., atac vehement la adresa deciziei CCR de anulare a alegerilor prezidențiale: „O altă încercare soroșist-marxistă de a manipula rezultatul și de a nega voința oamenilor. Ea va pierde și ei știu asta”

Fiul lui Donald Trump, președintele ales al SUA, atacă decizia Curții Constituționale de anulare a procesului electoral din România. El acuză rețeaua influentului magnat George Soros că s-ar afla în spatele acestor evenimente.

„Uau, uite ce se întâmplă în România! Curtea Constituțională tocmai a anulat primul tur al alegerilor prezidențiale. O altă încercare soroșist-marxistă de a manipula rezultatul și de a nega voința oamenilor. Ea va pierde și ei știu asta”, a scris Donald Trump Jr., pe contul său de X.