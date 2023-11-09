Putin a vizitat un copil în spital, dar micuțul s-a ascuns sub pătură, refuzând să stea de vorbă cu președintele rus și preferând să se joace pe telefon, în ciuda insistențelor mamei sale.



Băiețelul și-a tras din nou plapuma peste cap, in ciuda eforturilor liderului rus de a-l atrage într-un dialog despre jocurile pe telefon. Nici măcar amenințarea mamei că-i "ia telefonul pentru 2 zile" n-a avut efect asupra copilului, dar Putin i-a luat apărarea, spunându-i mamei să-l lase să se joace.

The boy Vadim hid under a blanket when Putin entered the ward and flatly refused to talk to him. His mother threatened the young oppositionist that she would deprive the boy of his phone for two days.



It's good that Putin didn't kiss the boy on the stomach this time. pic.twitter.com/elxBvnOG1z