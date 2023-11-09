Vladimir Putin, făcut de râs de un băiețel. A reacționat de parcă l-a văzut pe baubau - VIDEO

Vadim n-a putut fi convins să vorbească cu Putin
Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a fost pus într-o postură jenantă de un băiețel de doar câțiva anișori, internat într-un spital. Puștiul s-a ascuns sub pătură când l-a văzut pe liderul rus lângă patul său și n-a putut fi convins nici de mama lui să stea de vorbă cu Putin.

Putin a vizitat un copil în spital, dar micuțul s-a ascuns sub pătură, refuzând să stea de vorbă cu președintele rus și preferând să se joace pe telefon, în ciuda insistențelor mamei sale.

Băiețelul și-a tras din nou plapuma peste cap, in ciuda eforturilor liderului rus de a-l atrage într-un dialog despre jocurile pe telefon. Nici măcar amenințarea mamei că-i "ia telefonul pentru 2 zile" n-a avut efect asupra copilului, dar Putin i-a luat apărarea, spunându-i mamei să-l lase să se joace.

 

 