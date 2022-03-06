Peste 1,2 milioane de civili au fugit deja din calea bombelor însă o pianistă din Liov a oferit imaginile zilei.

Un corespondent al Reuters în Ucraina a postat pe Twitter un scurt clip din gara Lvov, cu pianista cântând melodia “What a Wonderful World”.

Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Xm5itr8jl7