VIDEO | VIRAL: Vladimir Putin distruge Ucraina în acorduri de pian

Sursa foto: Captură video / Twitter
Sursa foto: Captură video / Twitter

În timp ce Vladimir Putin își continuă impasibil planul de a distruge Ucraina, omenirea mai găsește și momente de respiro.

SURSĂ: Realitatea.net AUTOR: REALITATEA.NET

Peste 1,2 milioane de civili au fugit deja din calea bombelor însă o pianistă din Liov a oferit imaginile zilei.

Un corespondent al Reuters în Ucraina a postat pe Twitter un scurt clip din gara Lvov, cu pianista cântând melodia “What a Wonderful World”.

