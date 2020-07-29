Coronavirus - România: 48235 de cazuri confirmate

Liberty Hub. Defending the West. The Chinese Dragon – the enemy of the free world

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 18:34 Sursă: Realitatea.net

We will expose China’s structural threats in areas such as politics, health and economics with a tempered look into the link between Brexit’s enemies and Hong Kong’s invaders, the atomic quarrel: China refuses to negotiate nuclear weapons reduction, then the news flash that Britain has given up on Huawei, and finally we will address the Christians in Hong Kong, who are under the Thumb of the Chinese Communist Party. 

Through these discusssions we will also touch base upon the Chinese imperialism in Europe, and the strategic acquisitions made by them in Europe. 

